In an effort to combat bicycle theft, the City of Penticton encourages its residents to sign up for Project 529.
City officials held a press briefing this week where they announced that more than 7,500 bikes have already been registered for the program that’s been around for nearly five years.
“This is a preventative measure and a recovery measure,” local Community Policing co-ordinator Alexis Hovenkamp said in a press release.
“The decal helps reduce bike thefts, as would-be thieves know it’s registered with the program and easily traced. If your bike is stolen, it allows RCMP and bylaw enforcement officers to quickly reunite you through a simple scan if it is recovered.”
The City of Penticton is placing signs in high-visibility areas encouraging people to register for the free service and the cost of the decals is covered by the City. Bike owners can scan the QR code and register right away.
“This program really works and as results we see bikes returned to their rightful owners,” bylaw services manager Tina Mercier said.
“Our See Something, Say Something program also works in conjunction with Project 529. If your bike is stolen or you think you know its whereabouts, call us. All of our officers have the ability to scan and know right away who the rightful owner is. This is a simple and safe way to prevent bike theft.”
Penticton residents make register bicycles and e-bikes for free at project529.com. Decals can be picked up at the Penticton RCMP detachment at no charge.
Community policing will also have a booth at the Penticton Farmers Market on Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.