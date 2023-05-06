If you’re a grandparent and you get a call from someone saying your grandchild is in police custody, it’s almost certainly a scam.
With a recent uptick in reported grandparent scams, Kelowna RCMP want to remind you that police or the courts will never contact you that way.
If someone calls you asking for money and identifies themselves as a police officer, a lawyer or a representative of the courts, hang up and call the non-emergency police line at 250-762-3300.
“These types of calls far too often target seniors in our community, and we encourage anyone who may have been a victim of a call of this nature to contact the police,” said Constable Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.