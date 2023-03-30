Twin lawsuits have been filed against the owners of a Penticton apartment whose negligence is alleged to have started a fire that killed two people and left dozens more homeless.
Retired couple William and Margaret Taylor died in the blaze in their 30-unit apartment building at 217 Elm Ave. on Oct. 27, 2020.
While some units were gutted by the fire, other parts of the building were left relatively unscathed. However, the entire building has remained empty since then as rehabilitation work continues.
Now the owners of two suites that were destroyed in the blaze are suing their former neighbours for starting the fire.
Both lawsuits are identical and were filed last week in B.C. Supreme Court by a Kamloops law firm.
The defendants are listed as William Walter Ten Veen and Cheryl Lyn Samuels, owners of Unit 103.
The plaintiffs in the two cases are Dominque Gauthier, tenant of unit 201, and Wade Haft and Nora Hunt-Haft, the owners of Unit 210.
Both lawsuits allege the fire was caused by the defendants by “improperly, negligent and/or carelessly discarded smoking materials within the defendants’ property.”
Both sets of plaintiffs are seeking unspecified compensation to replace lost possessions, repair damages and cover increased living expenses.
At least three other lawsuits were filed by other neighbours last year against Ten Veen and Samuels, who have not responded to any of them.
The fire started on a first-floor balcony around 4 a.m. and, buffeted by strong winds off nearby Skaha Lake, raced up the wood-clad balconies and into the roof. Eighteen families later registered for help from emergency social services.
Capt. Ken Barbour of the Penticton Fire Department led the investigation and told The Herald in December 2020 he classified the cause of the blaze as “accidental due to smoker’s material.”
While he provided few details about what’s believed to have led up to the fire, Barbour said the incident could have been prevented by someone “properly discarding smoking material into a fire-resistant receptacle.”
The precise type of smoking material involved couldn’t be verified because evidence was lost in the fire, said Barbour, but the description is typically applied to cigarettes.
The wood-framed apartment building was erected in 1981 and didn’t have a sprinkler system, according to Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson, who noted at the time that such interior protection wouldn’t have knocked down the fire because it spread along the building’s exterior.