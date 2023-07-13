Additional transit services are being lined up to help ease traffic congestion at next month’s Penticton Peach Festival.
A temporary bus stop will be set up near the Peachfest site at Veterans Way and Lakeshore Drive to pick up riders heading southbound after the festival. The city has also extended the hours of service on transit route No. 5, with the last bus leaving the festival site at 11:42 p.m.
And arrangements are in place for people to park along the No. 5 route at either Cherry Lane Shopping Centre or the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre and catch the bus to Peachfest from there.
Peach Festival is one of the largest free family festivals in Canada, dating back to 1947. Highlights include the peach bin races, Shooting Star Amusements, sport and dance competitions and shows, live concerts, Mega Motocross, the Peters Brothers Grand Parade and more, with full schedule available at www.peachfest.com.