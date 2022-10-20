Keremeos man Brian Schwemler is $500,000 richer.
He won the prize in the Sept. 27 Lotto Max draw. His numbers actually added up to a $1-million jackpot – but so did the numbers belonging to a Langley resident, who split the cash.
Schwemler learned of the win after scanning his tickets at home using the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s app.
“I first thought, ‘Wow!’ When I scanned the ticket, I didn’t believe it!” said Schwemler in a press released issued by BCLC on Thursday.
Aside from a couple of vacations to some warm destinations, Schwemler is looking forward to having a bit more financial freedom.
The wining ticket was purchased at the Canco gas station in Keremeos.
Lotto Max is a national game with draws on Tuesday and Friday nights. So far this year, B.C. players have collected $144 million from the game.