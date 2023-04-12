New directors are being sought to help guide the board of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.
Nominations are open now through May 1. Candidates must be a member of the DPBIA (which is mandatory for most downtown properties) and supply a biography and photo for review by the DPBIA executive committee, which will then interview the applications.
Those interested in running should be prepared to attend monthly board meetings, which are held at 7:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, along with the annual general meeting on May 24.
For more information, visit www.downtownpenticton.org or call 250-493-8540.