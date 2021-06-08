Organizers of Penticton's annual pop culture festival are trying to gauge the public’s interest in attending an in-person event later this year.
After a one-year hiatus, Penti-Con, which celebrates art, comics, video games, anime and much more, is tentatively scheduled to return Oct. 16-17 to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Before going any further than that, however, organizers are trying to find out if people are comfortable committing to such an event by asking those interested in attending to go online now and reserve their tickets at no cost.
If sufficient interest emerges, organizers will then get on with the business of actually selling tickets and scheduling the event.
“With current COVID chaos, there aren't any plans to fly in out-of-the-area talent, but there will still be gaming, workshops, vendors, panels and stage events to keep an attendee busy,” Penti-Con said in a press release.
For more information or to reserve a ticket, visit www.thepenti-con.org.