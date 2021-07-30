Penticton council should call on Interior Health to immediately restore funding to a community-based addictions counselling service, says the city’s newest elected official.
Coun. James Miller introduced the request in a notice of motion at Thursday’s special meeting. The motion will be debated at council’s next regular meeting, Aug. 17.
The motion calls for council to send a letter to Interior Health CEO Susan Brown that notes the “rising opioid crisis” and requests “traditional funding to Pathways Addictions Resource Centre of $500,000 annually be restored effective immediately and be continued for a minimum of two years.”
The letter would be copied to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.
Miller, also managing editor of the Penticton Herald, campaigned in the June byelection on a promise to do whatever possible to restore funding to Pathways, which saw its funding end June 1 when Interior Health took counselling services in-house.