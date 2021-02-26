Emergency responders were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident Friday around 7 a.m. at the Chanel Parkway and Green Mountain Road. It’s not known if there were any serious injuries and further details were not a available. (Mark Brett - Special to the Herald)
