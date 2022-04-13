Foul play is not suspected in connection with the discovery of a body early Wednesday on Skaha Beach, say police.
Around 9 a.m., coroners were seen preparing the body for transport from the water’s edge just west of the outlet of the Okanagan River Channel.
Police tape was used to block off access to the beach via a foot path underneath the bridge that passes over the channel on Highway 97.
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said in an email Wednesday afternoon the death is “not criminal in nature.”
He said further information would have to come from the BC Coroners Service, which did not respond to a request for comment.
The service is responsible for probing all unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths in the province.
It marks at least the second case in as many weeks for local coroners, following the death of a man last week from injuries sustained after being crushed in the back of a garbage truck.