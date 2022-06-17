Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson has resigned.
In a statement, Derickson says he is resigning effective the end of today after consulting with family, elders, advisers, a lawyer and a doctor.
He blames his decision on the “lack of competency, integrity, and moral courage within the WFN Council” citing, in particular council’s attempts to thwart an investigation into a Peachland land sale in 2021.
A later report on that land sale “raises issues of honesty and integrity of certain former senior employees and of deception of the WFN Council and lack of Council fulfilling its duties of oversight and continuing accountability to members,” Derickson writes.
The report by former judge Marion Buller “highlighted numerous gaps in the Nation’s governance and made sixteen recommendations for positive change.”
“Beginning to implement these recommendations has brought further evidence of corruption to light,” Derickson wrote.
In March, it was revealed WFN staffers had told 147 acres of band-owned land for $1.5 million, which Derickson said was at least $2 million less than its real value.
“The management, stewardship, and sale of the Peachland property was substandard, owing to actions or inactions of current and prior WFN Chiefs and Council, WFN Legal Services, and prior Chief Administrative Officers,” Buller wrote in a summary of her report’s findings.
A previous attempt to investigate the sale was thwarted by council, Derickson said.
“The lack of competency, integrity, and moral courage within the WFN Council and the departure of our principled CAO, Simon Melanson, leave me with no other choice but to resign. It is not an easy decision but one I have been forced to make.”