Crime reports to police fell 9% last year in Penticton, but the city’s top Mountie warned Tuesday there’s actually little to celebrate.
“Yes, our crime numbers are down, but they’re down from a really high number,” Supt. Brian Hunter told city council in his quarterly update.
“We have a lot of work to do in this community, and I’m going to suggest our crime rate is egregious and we have to deal with it as a community.”
Hunter said the 9% decrease – based on annual call volumes falling from 7,809 to 7,129 – matched what was seen in most other B.C. communities through the pandemic.
“There was extra funds (from government relief programs) in the community negating the cause and effect for some individuals to commit property offences to feed addictions,” explained Hunter, “and people were at home more to minimize opportunities for property crime.”
Property crime accounted for about 60% of the overall call volume, while violent crime represented 13%.
Hunter outlined four priorities for 2021: crime reduction, traffic safety, family and sexual violence, and employee wellness.
Staff morale, he continued, has been impacted by years of under-staffing.
In 2019, the average caseload per officer in B.C. communities over 15,000 was 71, according to Hunter, while Penticton’s was 170. Data for 2020 isn’t available yet.
Besides causing employee burnout, the high call volume also limits the detachment’s ability to do proactive police work that helps lower the crime rate, continued Hunter, who nonetheless praised council for budgeting for two more Mounties in 2021.
The more general goal of crime reduction is being addressed in part through a prolific offender management unit that was launched in January to make life more difficult for those responsible for the majority of crime in Penticton.
Coun. Katie Robinson suggested that despite the RCMP’s diligence, the revolving door on the justice system is spinning faster than ever.
“Right now I think the judicial system is letting our community down so badly that it’s bordering on pathetic,” said Robinson, who also complained about some members of the justice system declining council’s invitations to meet.
“Until we can convince the judicial system to start changing things, you can’t blame the RCMP.”
Hunter, though, cautioned against laying blame at the feet of judges and prosecutors, instead noting society’s larger battles with mental health issues and addictions that underpin many criminals’ actions.
“This is a medical crisis and these folks need help,” said Hunter.
“They honestly don’t belong in jail. They need help getting out of this circle of what’s happening in their life.”
The superintendent, who will celebrate one year of service in Penticton on Friday, also touched on the controversy surrounding a planned 54-unit supportive housing development on Skaha Lake Road that would be the city’s fourth such facility.
“From my perspective, some of these facilities are not supportive,” he said.
“They’re a shelter for people to stay, but they need treatment, they need rehabilitation, and until we get that I do not see a lot of our numbers changing here.