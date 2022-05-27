Construction is finally winding down on a six-year project to expand and update Penticton Regional Hospital.
Although the new six-storey David E. Kampe Tower and attached five-storey parkade opened in 2019, crews have kept busy with major renovations to the existing hospital, including building a new pharmacy and supply areas and expanding the emergency department.
The B.C. government this week issued a press release declaring that only the finishing touches are left to complete on the $308-million project, which is a public-private partnership with EllisDon.
“Patients in Penticton and the South Okanagan-Similkameen region will have access to public health care in modern surroundings at the fully completed tower,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix in the release.
“Our government proudly supports this project, and I thank everyone involved in making it happen.”