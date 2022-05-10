An event that has been in the planning stage since 2013 is finally happening: The Naramata Garden Club and Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens are co-hosting a tour of private local gardens in June.
Visitors will have an opportunity to explore eight gardens in Naramata, talk with some of the property owners and professional designers, and seek advice from master gardeners. In addition, members of the Naramata Art Studio and FCA-SOS will be in the gardens, painting en plein air. And when their feet get tired, ticket-holders can enjoy food and beverages at a discount in selected venues.
The self-guided tours will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and go on sale May 16 on Eventbrite. Just 150 tickets will be sold.
For more information, visit www.summerlandgardens.org or email friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com.
Friends of the Gardens hosted tours in Summerland and Penticton in 2013 and 2015, respectively, and planned to complete the trilogy with a tour in Naramata, but the pandemic and other challenges conspired to delay the offering.