Western Canada’s largest extreme music event, Armstrong MetalFest will return this summer to host two days of live Canadian metal July 15-16.
The 2020 and 2021 productions of the festival were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With new provincial health guidelines, organizers felt they could go ahead with the 12th edition this summer.
“We are pleased to announce that we are planning on having a festival this year. We are planning a similar event like years past, but depending on the public health orders at the time of the festival may take a different physical form. We are working hard to solidify this year’s lineup, and we feel it will be just the light many of us need to look forward to!
If everything works out we will be adding additional non-music events during the rest, as well as ramping up other events such as Thrash Wrestling! We are hoping to put presale tickets up for sale in March 2022.” said AMF festival organizers in a statement.
Ticket holders for AMF 2020 who were planning to use them for 2021 can hold onto their tickets and use them to attend one of the next three festivals in 2022, 2023 or 2024. Ticket holders email info@armstrongmetalfest.ca to requites more information.
The metal fest has been held since 2009.
Each year up to 700 metalheads take in over 30 bands, as well as other on-site events. West Metal Entertainment is the non-profit society that puts on the metal fest.
The festival has had such headliners in the past as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, and Beyond Creation.