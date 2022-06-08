Avian flu outbreaks confirmed on B.C., Alberta farms after brief pause in cases

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reporting more outbreaks of avian flu in domestic flocks in British Columbia and Alberta. A disinfectant spray sits at the front gate of a farms in Abbotsford, B.C. after turkeys at on the farm tested positive for the avian flu virus, Sunday, January 25, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lam

 RXL

A small poultry flock in Summerland has tested positive for avian influenza, the Ministry of Agriculture said Tuesday.

The infected property, along with similarly infected small flocks in Sechelt and the Peace River Regional District, have been placed under quarantine. Producers within a 10-kilometre radius of the infected sites have received direct notification.

A release from the ministry didn’t identify the location of the Summerland flock.

Owners of backyard flocks are urged to have preventive measures in place, such as eliminating opportunities for poultry to interact with wild birds, reducing human access to the flock, and increased disinfection and sanitization.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has also been confirmed at three small poultry flocks in the Kelowna area.

Including the three most recent infection sites, the federal government says bird flu has been confirmed at 15 locations around B.C.