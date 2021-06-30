Eight people in the Okanagan died of an illegal drug overdose in May 2021, fresh statistcs from BC Coroners Service reveal.
That makes the toll so far this year 55.
Here are the number of illegal drug overdose deaths in some B.C. Southern Interior communities for the first five months of 2021:
Penticton - 10
Vernon - 9
Central Okanagan (including Kelowna) - 22
South Okanagan - one
Summerland, Armstrong/ Spallumcheen - 0
Across B.C., 160 people died in May from an illegal drug overdose, an average of more than five a day.
“There is no way to measure the catastrophic impact that the loss of these lives have had on every community in our province,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
“Today, I grieve with all those who have lost someone close to them as a result of this crisis,” she said.
“On days like these, our collective sorrow swells for all those who are missing someone,” Mental Health Minister Sheila Malcolmson said.
People who use illegal drugs should use them carefully and be aware of the risks, Malcolmson said.
“Do not use alone - buddy up, and download the free Lifeguard app. This app has saved lives before, and it could save yours next,” she said.
Deaths due to an illegal drug overdose last month were the second-highest ever recorded in May, behind only last year’s toll of 177 deaths.
Through 2021 so far, 851 British Columbians have died of an illegal drug overdose.
That’s the highest in the first five months of any year, and is 21% higher than the previous five-month high of 704, set in 2017.
Virtually all drug toxicity deaths are due to mixed drug toxicity, with the four most frequently detected substances being fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other opioids.
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said as COVID-19 restrictions lift and people socialize more, people need to be aware that illicit drugs are more toxic and unpredictable than ever before.
Visit: StopOverdoseBC.ca