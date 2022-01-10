The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:01 a.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Assist other agency.
8:08 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
11:46 a.m. Peachcliff Drive, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
12:33 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:54 p.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Medical first response.
3:31 p.m. Maple Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
3:47 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:41 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:23 p.m. Brandon Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
9:59 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:58 a.m. Devonlea Place, Kaleden. Medical first response.
4:40 a.m. Westhills Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:05 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Smoke.