The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:01 a.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Assist other agency.

8:08 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

11:46 a.m. Peachcliff Drive, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

12:33 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

1:54 p.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Medical first response.

3:31 p.m. Maple Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

3:47 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:41 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:23 p.m. Brandon Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

9:59 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:58 a.m. Devonlea Place, Kaleden. Medical first response.

4:40 a.m. Westhills Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:05 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Smoke.