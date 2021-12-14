Property taxes will rise 5.7% next year in Penticton under the financial plan that was given a final stamp of approval Tuesday at a special city council meeting.
Council gave its unanimous blessing to the document it created following two days of deliberations in November.
Combined with increases to water, sewer and stormwater rates – power rates aren’t budging – the owner of an average $470,000 home will pay an extra $103 in 2022, while the owner of an average $1.2-million commercial property will shell out an additional $934, according to city estimates.
Key features of the 2022 budget are the maintenance of existing services levels and the addition of 12 new full-time-equivalent employees – including three new RCMP officers and seven new bylaw officers – and cash to extend the operating hours of the bylaw services department to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
The budget, which will gobble up $2.4 million left from a provincial COVID-19 restart grant, also includes the doubling of capital spending to $46.8 million.
The most controversial capital project on the books for 2022 is a $4.7-million extension of the lake-to-lake bike route from Duncan Avenue to South Main Street.