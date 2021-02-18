Tickleberry’s has secured use of a key piece of city property, but may face competition if wants to renew its hold on another.
Council on Tuesday approved a five-year licence to use an approximately 1,600-square-foot patch of city-owned grass outside the new Tickleberry’s Downtown location at the intersection of Main Street, Westminster Avenue and Front Street.
The lawn was under licence to Starbucks until March 2020, when the chain shut down its shop in the adjacent building at 202 Main St.
Tickleberry’s which renovated the old Starbucks space before opening its doors earlier this month, will maintain the tradition of outdoor seating under the terms of its new licence, which will come with an annual cost of $4,400. The price was determined by an outside appraisal.
City workers will look after maintenance at an estimated yearly cost of $1,500.
Meanwhile, council in a separate busines item agreed to issue a request for proposals to operate the city-owned concession stand in Skaha Lake Park.
Tickleberry’s has operated it for the past two years under terms of a now-expired licence to use.
An appraisal estimates the city can expect to fetch annual rent of $3,500 for the 250-square-foot stand.
Proposals will be evaluated by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, which will recommend a winner to council for approval. The committee will also be asked to consider whether the concession should be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages.