Paving is complete and more than half of the lots have been sold in the second phase of a new residential development overlooking Summerland.
Hunters Hill Joint Venture Group announced this week just one of 27 lots is left in phase one, while 16 of 29 are now spoken for in phase two.
“The dream of living in a small-town setting in the Okanagan is alive and well, and we take pride in crafting a destination community inspired by nature where large lot sizes are ripe with custom home opportunities,” said the group’s principal, Patrick Murphy, in a press release.
Hunters Hill is located near the north end of Summerland and overlooks Okanagan Lake and Giant’s Head Mountain.
Just one of the available lots is currently listed on the MLS website. It’s 0.3 acres and priced at $400,000.