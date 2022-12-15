Two private utilities that serve a community south of Penticton are now officially being considered for public acquisition.
The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday voted to begin studying the potential acquisition of the Vintage Views sewer system and Lakeshore Waterworks water system.
The board also committed $150,000 to hire the consultants required to perform due diligence on the utilities. Those reports are expected to be complete by mid-2023, after which a public review would begin as a prelude to seeking public assent for the acquisitions. If all goes well, the systems could become public assets by late 2024.
But the potential purchase price remains a sticking point.
While the RDOS utilities acquisition policy speaks to paying just $1 for the systems it takes on, Johnny Aantjes, who owns the two systems in question, told The Herald in November he expects more than that but declined to reveal a number.
“Certainly, the owner has in mind that he should see a profit off of this, but we want to do our financial due diligence and then we’ll have a better case to discuss that with him,” said Bill Newell, RDOS chief administrative officer, in his report to the board.
Aantjes acquired the two systems in 2012. The sewer utility has approximately 120 connections, while the water utility has approximately 325.
While the water system has struggled over the years, it’s the sewer system that’s of greatest concern.
It’s been flagged by the B.C. government as a high risk for failure and is the subject of various repair orders and a pollution prevention order, which since August 2021 has prevented the RDOS from issuing building permits for new homes that would connect to the system.
Susan Bigue, who addressed the board on behalf of the Heritage Hills/Lakeshore Highlands Community Association, said an informal survey showed a majority of residents are in favour of the take-over and see it as the only option to get the utilities back on track.
“If ownership is retained by Mr. Aantjes, there is a question of when, or if, repairs and compliance would be achieved, and the subsequent possibility of catastrophic failure consequences on all of our community served by the sewer system,” said Bigue.
“Under the current private ownership, all repair costs are put back to the users. But, in public ownerships, such as the RDOS taking over the private utilities, provincial grants and loans are available to the RDOS to assist in offsetting the costs to ratepayers as well any grants for studies to facilitate the conversion.”
Bigue also suggested the current ban on new building is stifling economic growth, while throttling construction and new tax revenue for the RDOS.
“You must realize this current situation will only worsen in the future and now is the time to correct an unacceptable situation and ensure the future well-being of our citizens,” said Bigue.
Matt Taylor, the newly elected RDOS director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls), said he’s been “pleasantly surprised” by the willingness of residents and Aantjes to find a solution, and believes his constituents are going into the process with eyes wide open.
“They’re already paying large costs and they know it’s going to get worse, it’s just this would be a managed process of paying that while the other is going to be much more helter-skelter based on failure,” said Taylor.
And, responding to other directors’ concerns about the RDOS spending $150,000 on due diligence without any guarantees it will be able to come to terms with Aantjes on a price, Taylor expects the studies “will probably strengthen our hand, rather than weaken it.”