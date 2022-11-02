As thousands gathered in Richmond on Wednesday for the funeral of an RCMP officer who was stabbed on the job by a mentally ill man last month, a Keremeos RCMP officer took the witness stand in a Penticton courtroom and calmly explained how he nearly died in similar circumstances earlier this year.
Const. Zach Plensky was the first witness to testify at a hearing for Floyd Mason Raphael, who’s charged with committing aggravated assault against the police officer on April 4, 2022, at a home in Ashnola Village just outside Keremeos.
The two-day hearing in provincial court will help a judge determine if Raphael should be found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.
According to Plensky, it was clear to him that Raphael, 38, was in some kind of mental distress during the incident in question.
Plensky said he was called out around 2 a.m. to a report of a man who was off his medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and refusing to leave a home.
When he arrived at Ashnola Village, continued Plensky, he began speaking to the complainant inside her home, then heard screaming outside. Plensky went out and found Raphael wearing nothing but a pair of ill-fitting pants while holding two small dogs.
“He was marching around and bouncing and yelling. He seemed very agitated is probably the best way to describe it,” said Plensky.
The officer said Raphael then began walking towards his nearby home, at which point Plensky began to follow in an effort to spark a conversation.
“I was tying to give him room, time to talk, in order to expand our dialogue and assess the situation properly,” said Plensky.
When the pair arrived at the stairs leading into Raphael’s house, Raphael said, “‘I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to die tonight,’ and then he started running up the stairs,” recalled Plensky.
“My concern at the time was he was actively going to go kill himself.”
The Mountie followed Raphael into the home and, after a struggle at the door and speaking to two other people in the house, went downstairs to find Raphael hugging a woman.
Plensky said he just watched from a distance in hopes the woman would be able to calm down Raphael enough to devise a plan to get Raphael some help.
But rather than settle down, Raphael started screaming again at “top volume.”
“He’s telling me that I’m there to rape him, that the RCMP are there to kidnap him, murder him and take him to a residential school,” said Plensky.
After approximately five minutes of listening to Raphael cycle through periods of agitation and trying to have a conversation during the quiet moments, Plensky saw Raphael grab something from a shelf or cabinet, then take two quick steps towards the officer.
Plensky said he raised one hand and pulled back his head to avoid what he thought was going to be a punch to the face. Instead, he looked down and saw the hilt of a knife that had been plunged into his upper-left chest with Raphael’s hand still on it.
The officer said he then grabbed Raphael’s hand – “basically, I’m hanging onto it thinking if I let go of it he’s going to stab me again” – and used it to pull the knife from his chest.
Plensky described the weapon as a hunting knife with a 15-centimetre blade, which rendered his left arm useless.
At that point, Plensky struck Raphael in the head and managed to put handcuffs on Raphael using his right arm, then tried to summon help using his police radio, only to find it was “non-functional.”
Plensky then tried to call for help using his cell phone but lost it in the struggle.
Fearing for the safety of Raphael and the others in the house, Plensky dragged Raphael out of the residence and into the back of Plensky’s police vehicle.
Plensky said his radio still wasn’t working, so he performed a quick self-assessment and realized he needed medical treatment.
“I put my hand on my shirt and it was saturated in blood, my hand was saturated in blood,” said the officer.
While performing the self-assessment, added Plensky, Raphael was still screaming about the RCMP trying to hurt him, at which point Plensky reminded Raphael who had hurt whom.
“And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m sorry,’ and then started screaming sorry again for awhile,” recalled Plensky.
Plensky’s radio finally started working again while en route to Keremeos and an ambulance met the pair at the health centre.
Plensky said his stab wound required stitches under his skin to pull his pectoral muscle back together, plus nine or 10 stitches on top of his skin to close the hole. The gash was approximately 15 centimetres deep, said Plensky, who is still doing physiotherapy while preparing for his return to duty.
Under cross-examination by defence counsel James Pennington, Plensky explained in detail his training for mental-health calls and insisted his intention that night was simply to get Raphael some kind of help – a need made more urgent by Raphael’s suicide threat.
“It was going to have to end with him going to the hospital for assessment and getting some treatment and getting some help,” said Plensky.
The hearing is due to continue Thursday with testimony from Raphael’s long-time psychiatrist.
Wednesday’s session was interrupted briefly by a bomb threat, later determined to be false, at the Penticton courthouse.
Raphael, who appeared via videoconference from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, frequently interrupted the proceedings, asking repeatedly to be released on probation and reminding the court, “I was off my meds.”
Crown counsel Nashina Devji said the report from the formal assessment of Raphael’s mental state on the day in question “isn’t particularly clear,” hence the need for a witness testimony.
Wednesday’s portion of the hearing began around the same time as mourners gathered at the Richmond Olympic Oval to say goodbye to RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.
The 31-year-old was working as a homeless and mental health outreach officer in Burnaby on Oct. 18, when she was fatally stabbed while responding to a call about a man camped in a park there.