Penticton’s Emergency Support Services team is seeking a few more community members to join as volunteers to help the community be more prepared for floods, fires and other such events.
Volunteers should be comfortable working in a busy environment, with a computer or technology, able to pass criminal record checks, and must complete all training.
Two drop-in information sessions for interested volunteers are set for Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the ESS reception centre at 199 Ellis St. Sessions are planned from 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. No registration is required.
Volunteer applications will be accepted until Sept. 26. Interviews and police checks will take place in October and November with new team members expected to join as of Jan. 1. Volunteers will receive training from both the Justice Institute of BC online and senior Penticton ESS team members.
To apply, visit www.penticton.ca/VolunteerWithESS, email ess@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2512.
So far this year, the team has assisted nearly 700 evacuees, the most recent being people who fled the Keremeos Creek wildfire.