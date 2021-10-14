The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

7:50 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:13 a.m. Pineview Drive, Kaleden. Medical first response.

10:14 a.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:49 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Alarm.

4:54 p.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:17 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:58 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

Thursday

12:46 a.m. Vermilion Avenue, Princeton. Alarm.

2:29 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:31 a.m. Bullmoose Road, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.

6:41 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.