A veteran radio broadcaster who got his start at CKOK in Penticton died Tuesday in Toronto at the age of 80.
Roy Hennessy worked in Penticton in 1962, before moving to the Vancouver area, where he became one of the top broadcasters on the West Coast in the decades that followed.
He later worked in management for large radio stations across the country, then started his own advertising firm in Ontario.
Hennessy’s obituary states: “Gone! The above obituary was specifically designed, thoughtfully created and insisted upon by Roy Hennessy himself. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held in Vancouver at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.”