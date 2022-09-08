After a four-year break, former mayor Andrew Jakubeit is looking to rejoin Penticton city council.
Jakubeit announced Thursday he’s seeking one of six spots at the table that he occupied for 10 years before a four-year term as mayor.
“The only negative thing I’ve publicly stated about this current council is that up until the byelection (in 2021) there was one member on council under the age of 60, which doesn’t reflect or represent those who are living in our community,” said Jakubeit in a press release.
“If we are to return Penticton to being a vibrant and safe community, we are going to need some fresh ideas, enthusiasm, and some experienced leadership to make things happen.”
Jakubeit finished third in his 2018 re-election bid, which was dragged down by his council’s ill-fated deal with Trio Marine Group to operate Skaha Marina and build waterslides inside the protected area.
“I’ve seen the good, bad and the ugly, which has been a humbling, rewarding and learning experience. I would love the opportunity to serve the community again,” said Jakubeit.
The release notes Jakubeit disagreed with “several” decisions of the current council, but did not specify which ones, and states his priorities are community safety, vibrancy and fiscal responsibility.