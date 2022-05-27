Penticton has plugged into a grant worth nearly $250,000 to install four new electric vehicle chargers around the city.
It’s one of 14 projects in the province that were announced Friday as recipients of a total of $32.8 million from the Clean BC program, which is jointly funded by the provincial and federal governments.
Penticton’s share is $247,000 and the municipality is expected to kick in another $90,000 for the EV charging project.
The direct-current, rapid-charge stations are tentatively set to be installed in parking lots at city hall, the SS Sicamous, South Okanagan Events Centre and Skaha Lake Park.
“We will be taking a second look at these locations to confirm they are still the best choice given the time that has passed since the (grant) intake in 2020,” said JoAnne Kleb, the city’s communications manager, in an email Friday.
The new equipment will represent the first fast-charge stations in the city’s fleet, which is currently comprised of four Level 2 chargers in a parking lot on Ellis Street.
City council in April directed that all EV chargers offer free two-hour sessions, with the cost rising to $2 per hour afterwards. The existing chargers cost the city about $3,500 to operate last year.