Mounties are appealing for help from the public to figure out who’s responsible for recent vandalism to telecommunications equipment that is affecting Summerland residents’ ability to call 911.
“Over the last four weeks, Summerland RCMP has responded to complaints from utility service providers about mischief to internet and television equipment. The suspect(s) have caused over $10,000 worth of damage – but more importantly, the ability to call 911 from landline phones is jeopardized until the damage can be repaired,” said Cpl. Sean Hall in a press release.
“Summerland RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance for any information that may lead to the identification of a suspect. Keeping the 911 lines up and running is our No. 1 priority.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.