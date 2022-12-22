The victim in Saturday afternoon’s stabbing has died and the potential criminal charges have now been upgraded to homicide.
Penticton RCMP announced late Thursday that the 61-year old victim in a stabbing, Saturday at around 5:10 p.m. in downtown Penticton has succumbed to his injuries.
“The family of the victim has been connected with RCMP Victim Services and are being supported through this tragic event,” Penticton RCMP media relations officer Cst. Dayne Lyons said in a statement.
“The investigation has made significant progress in the days since the initial incident. We are confident to say that the public is not at risk as our investigation continues.”
The victim’s identity has not been announced, but he was known to police. No arrests have been made.
The incident took place near the back parking area of the Three Gables Liquor Store, a busy area with many businesses and passersby. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything, including vehicles driving through the area with dash cameras, to contact the Penticton RCMP.
If you have information, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.