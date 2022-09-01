In response to strong public opposition, a developer has once again withdrawn its plans to build a new neighbourhood above the Naramata Bench and gone back to the drawing board.
Canadian Horizons informed the City of Penticton via letter dated Aug. 19 that after participating in public consultations efforts, it has “decided not to move forward with this proposal.”
The letter is attached to a staff report going to city council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but released Thursday by the City of Penticton.
Canadian Horizons’ proposal contemplated a country estate-type development with 112 single-family homes at 1050 Spiller Rd., but required amendments to the local zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan.
Over the summer, city staff carried out public engagement on the proposal. That effort generated feedback from 520 people, 54% of whom opposed any sort of development at the site, according to the council report. Another 30% supported development, but with conditions to preserve the environment and address infrastructure concerns.
While council won’t get a say on the project now that it’s been withdrawn, local politicians in February 2021 used their first available opportunity to kill off an earlier version that called for 300 homes.
The development site is earmarked for growth in the OCP, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014. The site is currently zoned for two types of development: country residential and mobile home park.
The council report states Canadian Horizons is now “working on an alternative development proposal based on the feedback from the public.”
“As this zoning exists on the property, the applicant has development abilities, provided that they meet the requirements of these zones with the proposed development,” wrote city planner Nicole Capewell in her report to council.
This article has been updated to clarify Canadian Horizons is now preparing to submit a third proposal for the site.