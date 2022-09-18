With a teddy bear in hand, Santa Claus prepares to lead the 35th annual Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association Toy Run/Poker Run, Sunday morning at Gyro Park. Bikers rode to Summerland and then to Oliver and back, stopping in Okanagan Falls, collecting toys and cash donations for St. Vincent du Paul.
