Fresh compost will be available from the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton next week.
There will be a piece of heavy equipment at the pile to help with large loads, although people are welcome to take just enough to fill a garbage bag if that’s all they need.
The cost is $2.50 per garbage bag, $20 per tonne up to a maximum of five tonnes, and $12.50 per tonne if purchasing more than five tonnes.
Compost sales will be open from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, while supplies last.
The compost is produced by mixing wood chips with biosolids from the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“It’s a safe, effective, environmentally friendly and affordable compost product that's ideal for use in top dressing, landscaping, on flower gardens, and as an additive in potting soil,” the municipality states on its website.
Directions for using the product can also be found on the city website.