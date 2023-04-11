Summerland tipped its hat to some beloved local establishments and residents during its 2023 Business and Community Excellence Awards night.
The event was staged April 1 at Centre Stage Theatre by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, marking the first such ceremony since 2019.
The winners were:
Accredited professional services: Yvonne Whiting, notary public.
Agriculture and agri-business: LocalMotive Organic Delivery.
Business of the year: Zias Stonehouse Restaurant.
Businessperson of the year: Colin Powell, IGA.
Customer service excellence: OK Tire.
Equality, diversity and inclusion: Maple Roch Pure Maple Syrup.
Environment and sustainability: Hunters Hill Holdings.
Hospitality and tourism: Dirty Laundry Vineyards.
New business of the year: Millionaires’ Row Cider Co.
Non-profit of the year: South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.
Retailer of the year: Summerland TimberMart.
Young entrepreneur of the year: Jonah Cadieux-Johnson, Detonate Brewing Co.
Arts and culture award: Petra Holler, Summerland Museum.
Citizen of the year: Linda Van Aphen.
Youth leadership award: Scarlett Bloom.
Mayor’s award of excellence: Summerland auxiliary firefighters.