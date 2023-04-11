Summerland tipped its hat to some beloved local establishments and residents during its 2023 Business and Community Excellence Awards night.

The event was staged April 1 at Centre Stage Theatre by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, marking the first such ceremony since 2019.

The winners were:

Accredited professional services: Yvonne Whiting, notary public.

Agriculture and agri-business: LocalMotive Organic Delivery.

Business of the year: Zias Stonehouse Restaurant.

Businessperson of the year: Colin Powell, IGA.

Customer service excellence: OK Tire.

Equality, diversity and inclusion: Maple Roch Pure Maple Syrup.

Environment and sustainability: Hunters Hill Holdings.

Hospitality and tourism: Dirty Laundry Vineyards.

New business of the year: Millionaires’ Row Cider Co.

Non-profit of the year: South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.

Retailer of the year: Summerland TimberMart.

Young entrepreneur of the year: Jonah Cadieux-Johnson, Detonate Brewing Co.

Arts and culture award: Petra Holler, Summerland Museum.

Citizen of the year: Linda Van Aphen.

Youth leadership award: Scarlett Bloom.

Mayor’s award of excellence: Summerland auxiliary firefighters.

