Police are still trying to confirm the identify of a male who was found Sunday with fatal injuries near a Penticton school, but say they’ve determined he wasn’t a local student.
The victim’s body was discovered around 6 a.m. in a field at Penticton Secondary School. He was pronounced dead at hospital.
“As we advance our investigation, the identity of the deceased hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, based on the investigation at this initial stage, and in consultation with the BC Coroners Service, we are confident in releasing to the public that the deceased was not a youth, and not a school district student,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release Tuesday.
“Given the severity and sensitive location, we appreciate our community’s concerns, in particular, the well-being of their children heading back to school. We want to ease these concerns by (announcing) this does not appear to be a random act, and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public, and in particular students headed back for school.”
An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine the victim’s cause of death and identify.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.