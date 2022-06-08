A ski resort near Oliver has been fined $7,000 in connection to an employee’s death, while a Penticton hardware store has been hit with a $331,000 penalty for unsafe equipment.
Both fines were handed down in May by WorkSafeBC.
Mt. Baldy Resort was penalized for a February 2021 incident that saw a 70-year-old worker, whose name hasn’t been released publicly, crushed under a snow grooming machine.
“The machine parked and one of the workers exited the machine. The machine then inadvertently moved forward and the worker was caught under it, sustaining fatal injuries,” states WorkSafeBC’s synopsis of the incident.
“WorkSafeBC's investigation determined that the machine's tiller had malfunctioned, preventing the operator from reversing the machine after the injured worker was caught. In addition, neither worker had been adequately trained on this machine, which lacked an interlock mechanism to automatically apply the parking brake when a door of the cab was opened.”
The regulator further found Mt. Baldy Resort hadn’t developed safe work procedures or hazard identification for the job the workers were doing.
Meanwhile, Rona Home Centre was fined $331,000 over an unsafe storage rack in its yard.
“WorkSafeBC inspected this firm's work yard and observed a large storage rack that had visible damage to its vertical members and cross-bracing. In addition, no information was available about the rack's rated capacity or loading and unloading instructions. WorkSafeBC issued a stop-use order for the rack. The firm failed to ensure that worn or damaged storage racks were repaired or replaced,” states the synopsis.
“The firm also failed to ensure that the rated capacity was posted and readily visible to workers, and that instructions for loading, unloading, and maintaining the rack according to the manufacturer were readily available in the workplace. These were all repeated violations.”
As is apparent from the discrepancy in the two fine amounts, WorkSafeBC considers a wide range of factors when it calculates penalties.
“The amount of a penalty is based on the nature of the violation, a company's history of violations, and the size of the company's payroll,” the regulator’s website states.
“Penalties can be greater if certain specific factors are present, such as for high-risk or intentional violations, or if the company has received a prior penalty for substantially the same violation in the past three years.”