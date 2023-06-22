Penticton City Council has unanimously approved staff applying for a grant of $3.9 million from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund to help cover the cost of Ellis No. 2 dam upgrades.
The City’s estimated cost towards the project is currently $5.9 million.
The Ellis No. 2 Dam is situated at the head of the South Ellis Creek, and is used by the City of Penticton to supply and control water for the Ellis (south) Irrigation system as well as manage flows in Ellis Creek for flood protection purposes.
The water retaining dam is several decades old and the original construction date is unknown. Remedial work to improve the dams structural stability and seepage concerns was undertaken in 1989 and again in 2004.
Following a Dam Safety Review undertaken in 2014, further upgrades are now required to address the possibility of failure that may result from earthquake vibrations, and to increase the discharge capacity for updated design floods.
These upgrades are required by the Ministry, are not optional, and have been budgeted in the City’s financial plans accordingly.