Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, has announced a new branch manager for its Cherry Lane Shopping Centre location in Penticton.
Warren Sumner has stepped into role after eight years with First West, including his last posting as a branch manager in Kitimat.
Sumner immigrated to Canada from Melbourne, Australia, a decade ago and has strong ties to the Penticton area and beyond, with family scattered across the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.
“Penticton is such a strong community, and I am looking forward to working with the dynamic team we have here,” said Sumner in a press release.
“Our branch is deeply entrenched in the local community and I’m excited to elevate this work even further to help our members and community thrive.”
Sumner is joined in Penticton by his wife and daughter. He replaces long-time Cherry Lane branch manager Stacey Gagno, who has now moved on to a different position with Valley First.