Venables Theatre and the Oliver One Hundred X One Hundred Project committee have put out a call for contributors to their new Storytellers Series.
“We are looking for interested parties to share their stories of life in Oliver and the ancestral, traditional and unceded territory of the Syilx Peoples of the Okanagan Nation,” the groups said in a press release.
“We are aiming for about 10 minutes per story. These stories will be performed, recorded and shared with our community and archived for years to come. Performances can be in the genre of your choosing, including but not limited to reading your story, dancing, reciting poetry, singing or other live performance art. If performing on stage is not your thing, you can still submit a story for others to share.”
Prospective participants are asked to send a brief summary of their stories and their preferred genre by email to submissions@venablestheatre.ca. The deadline to submit a proposal is May 31.
The website for the Oliver One Hundred X One Hundred Project explains it coincides with this year’s centennial anniversary of the town, “a community formed on and shaped by the ancestral, traditional, and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation, whose history stretches back 10,000 years.”