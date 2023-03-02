Two communities in the South Okanagan have quietly dropped policies requiring their staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Summerland council voted in a closed meeting Monday to scrap its policy, which applied only to new hires. The decision was announced later Monday during an open meeting.
“Now that a high rate of vaccination has been achieved throughout the province, and many people have acquired antibodies by having the disease itself, we are feeling comfortable in reducing our measures in step with the direction of the provincial health officer,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in a follow-up email.
“We have always closely followed public health guidance from senior governments.”
Penticton did the same just recently.
“Introduced to cope with the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, the policy was in-line with mandates and restrictions of other governments around gatherings and travels,” wrote city spokesman Shane Mills in an email.
“As those restrictions have been eliminated or reduced, we now feel comfortable rescinding the policy. The change will not impact existing employees.
Kelowna scrapped its policy on Feb. 1, making it the first Okanagan community to do so, followed by the District of West Kelowna on Feb. 13.