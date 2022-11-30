City taxpayers will eat the cost – for now – of cleaning up the fire-charred remains of a heritage home at 434 Lakeshore Dr.
Scott Contracting and Excavating of West Kelowna was awarded the contract for the job, which is valued at $45,500. Work is slated to begin Dec. 5 and last for several weeks.
The City of Penticton will pay the contractor, then tack those costs onto the property’s tax bill for recovery at a later date.
The 110-year-old home known as Warren House was destroyed by a gas explosion and fire on March 7, 2022.
Two months later, the city’s bylaw department received its first complaint – which was followed by a 23-signature petition from neighbours – about the site’s unsightly state and the potential health hazards presented by the ruins.
Acting on those concerns, council voted unanimously in June to declare 434 Lakeshore Dr. a nuisance property and gave the owners until mid-July to haul away rubble, level the site and make it safe – or risk having the city look after the work itself.
The owners, Peter and Paula Ruutel, pleaded for more time and blamed their insurance company for delays.