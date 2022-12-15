A former trustee who did not seek re-election this fall has been hired by the Okanagan Skaha School District as its new director of instruction for Indigenous education and equity.
Kathy Pierre, who in 2018 became just the second member of the Penticton Indian Band elected to the school board, takes up her new duties Jan. 3.
She currently works as director of education for the Penticton Indian Band and has worked for the Okanagan Skaha School District in the past.
Superintendent Todd Manuel said he personally oversaw the hiring process, which didn’t involve the board on which Pierre used to sit.
“As superintendent, I am the sole employee of the board, and am responsible for the hiring of senior staff and our administrative team. Our human resources team manages the posting process for all administrative positions,” explained Manuel in an email.
“In short, the decision to post and hire district and school administrators is ultimately the responsibility of the superintendent, and trustees are responsible for the governance of the system. The only position that trustees oversee in the hiring process is the superintendent.”
Manuel said such positions are becoming more commonplace around the province, with three other districts currently advertising for help like that which Pierre will provide.
“Our school district has seen a steady increase in the number of students who identify with Indigenous ancestry over the past number of years, which speaks to our educators’ efforts to ensure our Indigenous learners feel valued, and their culture seen in our schools,” explained Manuel.
“Our board has also had a clear focus and commitment to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and has included that focus in the district strategic plan. While we have done good work in this area, we have much more to do, and I am excited to welcome an educator with the background and experience of Kathy Pierre to a senior leadership position in our district.”
Pierre said she applied for the job with the blessing of her current boss, PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.
“Chief Gabriel was hopeful an Indigenous educator would be hired to fill the position and he encouraged me to apply. The hiring process was thorough with a diverse panel,” said Pierre, who has a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in leadership and administration.
“I am pleased and excited to accept the new challenge and look forward to joining the SD67 team in January 2023."
The first PIB member elected to the school board was the late Grand Chief Archie Jack, who served two terms beginning in 1997.
Kids who identified as Indigenous made up 16% of the local student body in 2021-22. Indigenous students had a 90% completion rate that year – meaning they graduated within five years of entering high school – compared to 91% among all students.
This article has been updated. A previous version contained an inaccurate statement attributed to Manuel regarding the number of positions like Pierre's in B.C. The Herald regrets the error.