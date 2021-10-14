Up to $20,000 could be available next year to subsidize façade improvements for businesses along Main Street in Oliver.
The money, which would come from business licence fees, will be included in the draft 2022 budget.
Council gave tentative approval to the program at its meeting this week.
As outlined, the program would reimburse qualifying business owners up to 50% of the cost of their façade improvements to a maximum of $2,000.
“I think it’s an excellent investment into Main Street, and hopefully with this little bit of money for the businesses it will encourage them to maybe put a little more time and care into the look of their businesses,” said Coun. Aimee Grice.
“I think this council has been really proactive as far as doing what we can to build up our Main Street and there’s always more to be done, but this is a great piece of that puzzle.”
Keremeos operates a similar program, although it offers 50% reimbursement up to $3,000.