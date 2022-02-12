Cody and Jeannie Collins of Hedley were among the 22 couples joined in matrimony, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at The Barking Parrot pub at the Penticton Lakeside Resortin Penticton, B.C. by Justice of the Peace Heather Byer. In the spirit of promoting "love," the resort offered a free wedding for any couple wishing to get married. The couples also enjoyed a free night's stay at the resort. The stage at the Parrot was turned into a Las Vegas-themed wedding chapel.
Love is in the air at the Parrot
- Penticton Herald Staff
