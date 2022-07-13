Frustrated by a seeming lack of action on the part of school officials against bullies who were tormenting her daughter, a former Princeton woman took matters into her own hands and was sentenced to probation as a result.
Tara Woodin, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and learned her fate Tuesday in provincial court in Penticton.
She was handed a conditional discharge with six months’ probation, meaning she won’t have a criminal record if she complies with all conditions of the order. As part of a plea deal, the Crown stayed five other counts of assault with a weapon.
The alleged weapon was Woodin’s truck, which she used to scare her daughter’s bullies on Sept. 25, 2020.
Court heard Woodin was on her way to pick up her daughter at Princeton Secondary School when she passed a group of five other students, one of whom shouted a slur against Woodin’s daughter.
Woodin stopped and spoke to the group briefly, then carried on to the school to get her daughter. While on their way home, Woodin saw the same group of students again and sped towards them.
“She drove her truck in extremely close proximity to the group and abruptly stopped near their general location. Several of the young people in the group jumped backwards in reaction to Ms. Woodin’s truck being driven in such close proximity to where they were standing,” said Crown counsel Kurt Froehlich, who recommended a one-year term of probation.
Woodin’s daughter then engaged in a “verbal and physical altercation” with the group, continued Froehlich, before leaving the scene with her mom.
Citing a pre-sentence report that delved into his client’s background, defence counsel Nelson Selamaj said Woodin herself was a victim of childhood bullying and was fed up with how her daughter was being treated at school.
“There was some prior history that was attempted to be addressed with the school counsellors, but ultimately Ms. Woodin didn’t think it was adequately addressed, so she reacted in this situation to some extent to protect her daughter,” said Selamaj, who called for a six-month term of probation.
Woodin, who has since moved away from Princeton, apologized when given the chance to address the court and expressed a desire to put the matter behind her after nearly two years on bail without incident.
“This was a serious offence. You’ve admitted to having driven a vehicle in a dangerous manner towards a group of young people, so I don’t want to minimize the seriousness of what you did,” said Judge Andrew Tam, who also ordered Woodin to perform 30 hours of community service.
“That said, I have to take into account the circumstances giving rise to that… and in my view it is mitigating.”