Liquor servers will no longer have a lower minimum wage than everyone else.
The B.C. government announced on Friday the liquor server minimum wage will be replaced by the general minimum wage when it rises to $15.20 an hour on June 1.
“I’m proud to put an end to the discriminatory minimum wage for B.C. liquor servers, which disproportionally affects women,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, in a news release.
Nearly 300,000 workers will get a pay boost when the minimum wage goes up, the government said.
The minimum wage is now $14.60 an hour and the liquor server minimum is $13.95 an hour.