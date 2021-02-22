If you plan it, hopefully they will build it.
City officials have finally unveiled details of the process that will be used to develop a North Gateway redevelopment and investment strategy intended to breathe new life into one of two highway entrances to Penticton.
The focus area is bounded roughly by Highway 97, Power Street and Riverside Drive, with Westminster Avenue cutting right through the heart of it.
Existing uses include the Penticton Golf and Country Club, South Okanagan Events Centre complex, hotels, car dealerships and vacant lots.
Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, was quick in a phone interview to note there are no pre-conceived notions going into the one-year project.
“There are some larger parcels of land that exist and are obviously underutilized in this area right now, so the process that we want to work with the landowners and the community on is obviously setting a vision for what the future opportunities for the community are,” said Haddad.
“This is probably one of the last areas in the community where you do have these larger parcels of underutilized land, so it’s a great opportunity for us to make sure we get it right.”
City staff will consult with property owners, residents and the community on everything from zoning and infrastructure requirements to traffic impacts and the form and character of any new development.
The next major development planned in the area is a high-end hotel at 903 Vernon Ave., which currently serves as a parking lot directly across from the SOEC.
Last year, the city proactively relaxed development guidelines to increase lot coverage and move some parking off-site, then sold the land for $1.5 million to Kamloops-based Mundi Hotel Enterprises. The city also committed to spending $600,000 on a new pedestrian linkage between the convention centre and the hotel, which is tentatively set to open in late 2023.
Tyson Andrykew, vice-president of sales and operations for Mundi Hotel Enterprises, confirmed in an email Monday the company has already had preliminary discussions with city staff regarding the North Gateway strategy.
“As a new investor to the area, we’re excited to see that this conversation is taking place because we see a lot of potential in the North Gateway. Our hope is that this process can result in a plan that best encapsulates the interests of the residents and the interests of visitors,” said Andrykew.
Noting the diverse interests in the area, Andrykew nonetheless hopes the plan includes a focus on “the design of the intersections and improving pedestrian walkability and access.”
Nicole Clark, president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, said in an email her group “is very happy to see this focus on an area that provides a first impression to visitors to our city.
“A co-ordinated approach to development and investment can only enhance the future success of the area and of the community assets that already exist there,” continued Clark.
“We are looking forward to being part of the discussion around the most appropriate land use in the area balancing the needs of business owners, residents and visitors to our community.”
Of course, the plan will also require an investment strategy – for both the public and private sectors – to bring it to life, but Haddad was reluctant to speculate on what elements it could include.
He did, however, reference the Landmark Cinemas 7 project in 2013, which kicked off a long stretch of redevelopment on the west side of downtown that was spurred initially by tax incentives.
“Once there’s a vision in place, there will obviously need to be some implementation items to try and attract some of those things. Some of them may happen organically, some of them we may need to work a little harder to try and attract some investment into this area to support the facilities we have,” said Haddad.
“If you can set a good, positive base for that first chunk of investment, it sets it up for other investment to follow that is similarly themed to what you see in the area.”
The strategy is being funded by $75,000 placed with the city by a developer in 2010 for the purpose of long-term planning in the area. A final plan, complete with investment strategy, is due in front of council late this year. Multiple public consultation opportunities are planned.