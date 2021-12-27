Penticton-born Joanne Weatherby, a Grade 11-12 science teacher at Rick Hansen Secondary School in Abbotsford, has been honoured with a Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence and Teaching Excellence in STEM.
The awards have honoured exceptional elementary and secondary school teachers in all disciplines since 1994, with more than 1,600 teachers from across Canada honoured to date.
Teaching Excellence Award recipients are honoured for “their remarkable achievements in education and for their commitment to preparing their students for a digital and innovation-based economy.”
The Teaching Excellence in STEM Awards honour outstanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers that help develop the culture of innovation Canada needs today and in the future.
“Mrs. Weatherby is a champion of student voice,” a fellow colleague said on the Government of Canada website.
“Her work gives wings to students’ reflection, interpretation, and perspective within the education world. Moreover, by sharing student voice Mrs. Weatherby engages her colleagues in understanding, appreciating, and meeting the challenges of what students tell us works and does not work within the system. Mrs. Weatherby is truly a remarkable educator.”
Weatherby is working towards a “gradeless classroom” — an environment that focusses on the process of learning, not the destination. Students track their performance using graphs that measure their competencies demonstrated with each assignment.
This allows students to see their individual progress including their starting and end points.
She conducts one-on-one student-teacher interviews where students discuss what they learned. Students then determine their grade and report card comments.
Weatherby introduced Google Classroom long before it became the go-to online platform for teachers and students. This was a definite asset for students when schools moved completely virtual in April 2020.
In the spirit of providing students with the opportunity to demonstrate their learning, Weatherby has established a student, teacher, and individual podcast. In her podcast ONE WORD, she has students interview other students on issues important to them. She interviews her colleagues on concepts central to teaching and learning, and shares the podcasts with her professional learning network via social media. As a result, students, teachers, colleagues, and the greater community are talking about themes in learning and education.
The daughter of John and Barb Vassilaki of Penticton and a proud graduate of Penticton Secondary School, Weatherby recently completed her Master of Education in Leadership and Mentorship.
