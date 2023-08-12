Kelowna police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate a fatal car crash.
A man died last Thursday when the Kia Soul he was driving crashed near the corner of Springfield Road and Quigley Road about 7:45 p.m.
Police spoke with witnesses on scene but are asking for others, who may have seen the car shortly before the crash or who have relevant home security footage, to contact them at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-45432.
The unidentified man who died in the crash was the only occupant of the car.