Listen up, job seekers.
Interior Health is hosting a virtual career fair this coming Tuesday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fair covers jobs across Interior Health’s operations, from cleaners to nurses. Those interested in attending can book an online one-on-one session and meet a recruiter to zero in on opportunities.
The online digital career fair allows for a real-time dialogue between applicants and recruiters, as well as the ability to hire new recruits quickly. The virtual interview allows interested applicants to attend from anywhere, which expands the candidate pool and means Interior Health can attract the best people available.
For more information or to register for the career fair, visit www.interiorhealth.ca/careers.